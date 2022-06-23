Peta Murgatroyd Gives Herself IVF Injections After Miscarriage Reveal

Showing every step! After opening up about her difficult fertility journey, Peta Murgatroyd offered a glimpse at her experience with in vitro fertilization.

“My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻 Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible,” Murgatroyd, 35, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, June 22.

The New Zealand native continued: “Let’s normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️.”

Murgatroyd’s candid social media post comes shortly after she detailed suffering three miscarriages in two years. “You’ve probably been wondering why we haven’t had more children after we keep saying how much we want to … well I’ve been trying … .I’ve had three miscarriages and it’s been a long hard journey for Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey,” Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 21.

At the time, the professional dancer admitted that she didn’t want to share her story for “the longest time.”

“I never wanted to tell anyone. A total of 6 people knew. Our families. But beyond that I was willing to take this secret to the grave. Literally, I made @maksimc swear to me that he wouldn’t tell a soul,” she recalled in the lengthy message.

According to Murgatroyd, she changed her mind after she realized her experience could help other people. “I honestly just got sick of hiding it. I found it was harder to conceal this secret than just ‘say it how it was’ so to speak. It became harder for me to keep a happy face on, day after day,” she continued. “Social media became tiring and a thing that I used to love doing.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who married Chmerkovskiy, 42, in 2017, reflected on the first time she shared her story with someone else. “The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away. So I found the more people I told, the better I felt. I came to realize that there is nothing shameful about it,” Murgatroyd explained. “And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

She concluded: “I’m looking forward to sharing my IVF journey more with you all, and just know that I am the happiest I’ve been in years and have so much to look forward to. ❤️.”

