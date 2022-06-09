Peta Murgatroyd Admits She Just Had Sex After Being Asked About Baby No 2

A work in progress! While Peta Murgatroyd is a doting mom to son Shai, she is thinking about expanding their family.

“Working on it 🙂 in fact we just worked on it lol,” the Dancing With the Stars professional, 35, wrote during a Wednesday, June 8, Instagram Story Q&A after being asked if more babies were in her — and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s — future. “No seriously, you all will get some info coming at you soon about our family.”

Murgatroyd welcomed her son, now 5, in January 2017, six months before she and the Ukraine native, 42, tied the knot.

“[Shai] has started dancing,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020. “I don’t know if I would call it dancing dancing but he’s trying. He’s 3, so I can’t expect that much but he’s trying to do the Cha Cha right now and he did a little bit of Waltz the other day.”

She added: “I’m infatuated with the emotions that he’s experiencing now, like the surprise of something or the sadness of something. When he watches a movie now, he can really process what he’s feeling and it’s really fun to watch.”

While the New Zealand native has gushed over her toddler’s milestones, she’s also been candid about adding a second bundle of joy to their brood.

“We definitely want to have a baby and it will be very, very soon,” Murgatroyd exclusively told Us in July 2020. “[Shai’s] getting older, and I want him to grow up within his childhood with other siblings. Your first is so incredibly precious. … Whatever you’re going through, just lap it all up. It’s the most magical feeling.”

Not only does the Peta Jane Beauty founder hope that little Shai has a future sibling to play with, but she is also hopeful there will be a gaggle of cousins in the mix.

“Yessssss OMG [my brother-in-law Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson] would make beautiful babies,” Murgatroyd added in a second Story post on Wednesday. “And Shai needs a cousin.”

Elsewhere in the professional dancer’s social media Q&A, she revealed that Maksim “only” snores if he has too much to drink and shared some helpful parenting tips.

“You have to go into the bedroom, close the door behind you and work it out NOT in front of the children,” she explained on Wednesday about navigating disagreements. “They should only see their parents present a united front.”

Earlier this year, the Faith, Hope & Love actress’s relationship made headlines after Maksim revealed he had been living in Kyiv, Ukraine, shortly before Russian troops began invading several Ukrainian cities in February. While the Masked Dancer alum remained in Kyiv amid the unrest, he eventually made his way back to his California home in March where he emotionally reunited with Murgatroyd at the airport.

“I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV’s was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight,” the two-time DWTS champ wrote via Instagram upon Maksim’s return. “Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s OK.”

