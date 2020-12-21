Doing a double take! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s 3-year-old son, Shai, is growing up to look just like his dad.

“My precious boy,” the actress, 34, captioned a Sunday, December 20, Instagram photo of their little one looking away from the camera in a blue sweater.

Fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson commented on the social media upload: “He’s so gorgeous.”

Murgatroyd gave birth to her and the Ukraine native’s baby boy in January 2017, six months before their New York wedding. In March, the Rising Stars Dance Academy owner, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly that they plan to give Shai a baby sister.

“I want to experience that relationship,” Chmerkovskiy said at the time. “When Peta said [her last pregnancy] was a boy, I had this elated reaction like, ‘Thank God.’ But immediately after that, I was like, ‘OK, now I’m ready for a girl.’ I just think it’s a special thing.”

As for his wife, Murgatroyd exclusively told Us in October 2019 that she would “love” another child. “We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in,” she said. “The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable.”

While they remain a family of three, the ABC personalities are loving life with Shai. The little one is already following in their footsteps, Murgatroyd exclusively told Us in September.

She said that the little one “has started dancing,” adding, “I don’t know if I would call it dancing dancing but he’s trying. He’s 3, so I can’t expect that much but he’s trying to do the Cha Cha right now and he did a little bit of Waltz the other day.”

Murgatroyd joked that Shai also “just doesn’t stop talking” while hanging at home. “I’m infatuated with the emotions that he’s experiencing now, like the surprise of something or the sadness of something,” she told Us at the time. “When he watches a movie now, he can really process what he’s feeling and it’s really fun to watch.”