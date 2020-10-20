Peta Murgatroyd Is ‘Ready’ for Baby No. 2 After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

No time like the present! Peta Murgatroyd wants to have her second child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy following her Dancing With the Stars elimination.

“Yes to baby No. 2,” the dancer, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 19. “For sure. I’m ready!”

The New Zealand native, who shares son Shai, 3, with Chmerkovskiy, 40, added that she’s excited to hang out with her family after she and her season 29 partner, Vernon Davis, were cut from the ABC show.

“Usually I’m choreographing for three hours in the morning and then I go see Vernon and we practice the rest of the day,” the DWTS pro explained. “It’ll be nice to just have a chill morning, but I’m also really gonna miss it. We were just speaking about how much we love having a schedule … and that’s gonna be annoying for me for a second, but I have my family.”

In July, Murgatroyd exclusively told Us that she and her husband “definitely” want a second child.

“It will be very, very soon,” the Faith, Hope & Love star added at the time. “He’s getting older, and I want him to grow up within his childhood with other siblings.”

The actress welcomed her baby boy in January 2017, six months before she and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot in New York. The couple’s toddler has already “started dancing” like his parents, Murgatroyd exclusively told Us last month.

“I don’t know if I would call it dancing dancing but he’s trying,” the season 22 winner joked. “He’s 3, so I can’t expect that much but he’s trying to do the cha cha right now and he did a little bit of waltz the other day.”

While Shai is “having fun” dancing, the little one also “just doesn’t stop talking.” Murgatroyd gushed to Us, “I’m infatuated with the emotions that he’s experiencing now, like the surprise of something or the sadness of something. When he watches a movie now, he can really process what he’s feeling and it’s really fun to watch.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe