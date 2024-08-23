Your account
Celebrity Moms

Pink’s Daughter Willow Performs ‘What About Us’ With Her at the DNC

By
Feature Willow Sage Hart and Pink Democratic National Convention
Willow Sage Hart, Pink and Justin Derrico. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Pink’s daughter Willow is showing the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

The mother-daughter duo performed a stirring rendition of Pink’s hit song “What About Us?” at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, August 22.

Pink, 44, and Willow, 12, wore matching black ensembles as they took to the stage together during the political event, while  a pink light was used to shine on the crowd watching them.

It’s not the first time Willow, who Pink (real name Alecia Moore) shares with husband Carey Hart, has been part of her famous mom’s musical world.

The youngster was also part of Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival tour, working as a paid member of the musician’s entourage.

However, Willow has since decided to step away from her mom’s tour to pursue her own dreams in theater.

Willow Sage Hart and Pink Democratic National Convention 3
Willow Sage Hart and Pink Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Opening up about Willow leaving her tour, Pink revealed via Instagram that she was “proud” her daughter was forging her own path.

“This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug,” Pink shared.

“It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

Willow Sage Hart and Pink Democratic National Convention 2
Willow and Pink. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

In the footage shared, Pink told her daughter, “You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you.”

Along with Willow, who was born in 2011, Pink also shares son Jameson, 7, with Hart.  Pink and Hart married in 2006 before going their separate ways in 2008, then rekindling their romance in 2009 and calling off their divorce.

While Pink regularly takes her family on the road with her during her tours, the “So What?” singer shared during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023 that she wants to make sure her kids don’t miss out on their childhoods because of her work.

“Willow and I talk about almost everything  —  we have a great relationship, and I told her, I said, ‘I know you have things that you want to do,’” Pink said.

Describing an emotional conversation she had with Willow, Pink added that she told her daughter that her career will never be more important than her kids.

The singer told Willow that while her career is important to her, it “doesn’t mean that it means more than your childhood, or what you mean to me.”

Pink added that if push comes to shove, “I’ll walk away tomorrow. If that’s what you want, I’ll walk away tomorrow.”

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Pink

