Pink showcased the differences in how her children behave while on tour in a hilarious video.

In a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, March 16, Pink, 43, lovingly watches daughter Willow, 12, sing on stage at Accor Stadium in Sydney as part of her mother’s Summer Carnival Tour. The camera then slowly pans over to Pink’s youngest, son Jameson, 7.

While his older sister sang on stage, Jameson chilled backstage while wearing noise-canceling headphones with his head thrown back, attempting to drink from a water bottle with no hands in a way that only a little brother could. Pink appropriately captioned the video, “First born vs Second born.”

Pink shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart, all of whom have joined her on the Australian leg of her Summer Carnival stadium tour.

Willow joined her mom on stage to sing “Cover Me in Sunshine,” a song that she originally recorded and released in 2021.

This is not the first time that Pink’s eldest child performed with her mother on tour. In February 2023, the singer announced that Willow would have a job while on tour, which allowed her to teach her daughter how to negotiate for a higher salary.

“We just had to go over minimum wage, and it’s different state to state,” Pink said on Today at the time. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’ That’s how you negotiate!”

Pink opened up about the decision to bring her family on tour in a May 2018 interview with Redbook. “If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy,” she said at the time. “I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to.”

She added, “I know this is going to be hard, but we’ll make amazing memories.”

However, the “So What” singer stated that she would pull the plug on the tour if her kids asked. “If they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop, because they are by far the priority,” she said.