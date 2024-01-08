Pink is reflecting on her marriage to Carey Hart on their 18th wedding anniversary, implying that they nearly called it quits before the milestone.

“Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest,” the 44-year-old musician penned on Sunday, January 7. “When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f–king hard.”

Pink and Hart, 48, wed on January 7, 2006. They previously announced their separation in 2008, confirming their reconciliation in 2010.

“But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five,” she continued. “I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock. The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me.”

Related: Pink and Carey Hart: A Timeline of Their Relationship Pink’s found her true love in her husband, Carey Hart! The long-term Hollywood couple seem to have found the secret to making their relationship work, no matter the circumstance. The twosome met in 2001 at the Summer X Games in Philadelphia. After reconciling following a brief split in 2003, Pink proposed to Hart in 2005 […]

Pink concluded: “I love you and I love us. #18years #improudofyou #family.”

Shannen Doherty, who is currently in the middle of her third divorce, applauded the singer in the comments section. “Congratulations. Loyalty, commitment and faith in each other are beautiful,” she wrote.”

In a social media tribute of his own, Hart noted that the twosome have “done so much together” throughout their 18 years of marriage, referring to Pink as an “amazing human.”

“Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things,” he wrote. “There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink.”

Related: Pink Through the Years: From ‘Lady Marmalade’ to Mother of 2 Pop royalty! Pink rose to fame in the 2000s and thanks to her edgy sound and rebellious attitude she became a music sensation. The “Try” artist, whose real name is Alecia Moore, got her start singing at nightclubs in Philadelphia when she was only 14 years old. By the time she turned 16 she and […]

Pink and Hart share two kids: Willow, 12, and Jameson, 7. Just last month, they celebrated their son’s birthday.

“Can’t believe you are growing up so fast, Jamo!!!” Hart wrote alongside photos of the Fortnite-themed birthday party. “You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird.”

Pink also posted from the party, telling her youngest to “stay weird,” adding, “Happy 7th bday wild child.”

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has been candid about her marriage to the former motorcycle racer, crediting their therapist for being “the only reason that we’re still together” as they “speak two different languages.”

Related: Couples Who Reconciled After Divorce Filings Over the years, many celebrity couples have had on and off relationships that ultimately ended in divorce — but wasn’t always made legal the first time around. Before they were granted a legal split in February 2022, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, for their part, gave their romance another go. The pair originally met […]

“I got a lot of [flack] for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling,” she explained via Instagram Live in 2020. “You need someone to hear both of you and then translate it for you, and without [therapist] Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together.”

More recently, a source told Us Weekly that the couple were considering a big life change — moving out of the country.

“Pink is seriously considering moving her family to Australia. It’s not only somewhere she’s been a lot, but it’s her favorite place in the world and she has a huge fan base there as well,” the insider said last year. “She has performed in Australia countless times and has a number of shows coming up in early 2024 so she’ll be there for several weeks.”