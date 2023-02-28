Pop royalty! Pink rose to fame in the 2000s and thanks to her edgy sound and rebellious attitude she became a music sensation.

The “Try” artist, whose real name is Alecia Moore, got her start singing at nightclubs in Philadelphia when she was only 14 years old. By the time she turned 16 she and her band, Choice, got their first record deal. However, when the group split in 1995, Pink signed a solo deal with LaFace Records. She released her first album, Can’t Take Me Home, five years later and earned critical acclaim.

Pink grew even more as an artist when she joined Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim to cover “Lady Marmalade” for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film Moulin Rouge! The song went on to earn each singer a Grammy Award for their collaboration. While the group’s rendition went on to be an iconic recording, tension brewed between Pink and the “Genie In a Bottle” songstress behind-the-scenes — and a rivalry was born.

“[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,’” Pink claimed during her 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special, eight years after “Lady Marmalade’s release. “And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.’”

Despite her feud with Aguilera, Pink went on to record several more albums and earned several solo Grammy nominations. She finally won her own individual Grammy in 2004 for her song “Trouble” which was nominated for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Along with her blossoming career, the “Just Like Fire” artist also found love in her personal life with professional racer Carey Hart. The twosome met in 2001 at the X Games in Philadelphia and dated until they briefly split in 2003. The duo rekindled their romance two years later and Pink proposed to her longtime love in 2005. They tied the knot in January 2006 in Costa Rica.

After being married for nearly two years, the “Funhouse” singer and California native separated. During their split, Pink and Hart sought out counseling and reconciled in February 2010. One year later the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willow. The Hart family expanded one more time in 2016 when Pink gave birth to son Jameson. In January 2021, Hart and the “True Love” musician celebrated their 15th anniversary.

“15 years. Proud of us babe,” she captioned several pics of the duo over the years. “See, sometimes being stubborn pays off. What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahah. I love you and I love our family.”

