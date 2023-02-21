Friends or foes? Pink and Christina Aguilera are two of the biggest icons in pop music — and the pair have had their fair share of drama over the years.

The musicians met in 2001 when they collaborated alongside Lil’ Kim and Mya for a cover of “Lady Marmalade,” which was featured on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s film Moulin Rouge! The song went on to be a hit and even scored the performers a Grammy win for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

However, an alleged feud between Aguilera and Pink came to light eight years later when the “Get the Party Started” artist opened up about her behind-the-scenes rivalry with the Voice alum.

“[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,’” Pink claimed during her 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special. “And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.’”

The “Raise Your Glass” songwriter and the New York native seemingly buried the hatchet when the twosome reunited on The Voice in May 2016. Aguilera served as a coach on the singing competition series at the time and Pink made an appearance as a guest mentor for the contestants.

“We’re fine,” Pink later explained to Andy Cohen during an October 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where she also alleged she and Aguilera also got into a physical altercation back in the day. “She’s so talented. And deep down — I’ve had bad days too — she’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. It was just funny. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms and we grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

Aguilera, for her part, also talked to the Bravo host about her perspective on the duo’s rivalry.

“I’ve seen her Behind the Music [special] and I know she had some feelings or whatever about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down and all that,” the “Ain’t No Other Man” songwriter said during her January 2019 appearance on WWHL. “I know [during] the actual video, she intimidated me a lot because she was heckling me in the audience behind the director, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ But, that’s what she did back then. She’s a different person now.”

Speculation sparked that the Grammy winners were feuding again after Pink seemingly shaded the Emoji Movie actress in February 2023 while discussing the “Lady Marmalade” music video with BuzzFeed UK.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told the British outlet in an interview at the time. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

Keep scrolling to see Pink and Aguilera’s ups and downs: