Feud, schmeud! Christina Aguilera set the record straight about the rumors that she threw a punch at Pink at a nightclub many moons ago.

“I heard about that story and I saw the clips of it,” the “Beautiful” singer, 38, said while playing “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 31, referencing the October 2017 episode of the Bravo late-night show in which Pink, 39, shared her recollection of the night.

“It’s so funny because I’ve seen her [VH1 special] Behind the Music and I know she has some feelings about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down and all that,” Aguilera explained of their 2001 collaboration. “She intimidated me because she was heckling me in the audience a little bit behind the director. And I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ But that’s what she did back then! But she’s a different person now. She’s a mom. She’s cool.”

Xtina then denied taking a swing at the “What About Us” songstress. “I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory!” she recalled. “Look at her and look at me. I wouldn’t swing on her! She can beat my ass. Are you kidding me?”

As for that near-smooch? “I was excited about a kiss,” Aguilera said. “And then she put her hand up like this [over her mouth], and I was like, ‘Oh OK, that’s what we’re doing? All right.’ She didn’t want to get dirty.” (Anyone else catch that reference?)

After Pink shared her side of the story in 2017, she insisted, “We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. It was just funny. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms and we grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

Elsewhere in her WWHL appearance on Thursday, Andy Cohen asked Aguilera which fellow pop star she believes has the best vocals: Pink, Jessica Simpson, Britney Spears or Mandy Moore. “Pink’s phenomenal,” she replied. “And she can flip in the air while doing it! I mean, that’s pretty phenomenal.”

