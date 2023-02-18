It seems like Pink didn’t find her “soul sistas” on the set of 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”

When the “So What” songstress, 43, ranked her 12 favorite music videos for BuzzFeed UK, she immediately ranked the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack hit in the last position.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told the British outlet in an interview published on Friday, February 17. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

The Pennsylvania native (whose real name is Alecia Moore) had teamed up with Lil’ Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera to cover LaBelle’s 1974 single. The 2001 version — performed for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! movie — went on to score a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

While their “Lady Marmalade” iteration became an iconic recording in itself, it soon ignited a bitter behind-the-scenes rivalry over which pop diva would sing certain parts of the song.

“[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,’” Pink alleged in her VH1 Behind the Music special, which aired in 2009. “And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.’”

The bad blood between Pink and Aguilera, now 42, escalated after the video wrapped.

“We were super young and super new at the whole [fame] thing,” the “What About Us” singer said during an October 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, alleging the Burlesque actress once “swung on me” in a club. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”

Aguilera, however, later denied to Andy Cohen that they got into a physical altercation because Pink “could beat my a—.”

“I’ve seen her Behind the Music [special] and I know she had some feelings or whatever about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down and all that,” the “Genie in a Bottle” performer claimed during a January 2019 episode of WWHL. “I know [during] the actual video, she intimidated me a lot because she was heckling me in the audience behind the director, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ But, that’s what she did back then. She’s a different person now.”

Both vocalists later publicly squashed the beef prior to Pink’s February comments.

“She’s so talented, and, deep down, I’ve had bad days too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice,” Pink, who shares two children with husband Carey Hart, explained during her 2017 Bravo appearance. “I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

Aguilera, for her part, is also a mother of two. She shares son Max, 15, with ex Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer, 8, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.