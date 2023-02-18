Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Feuds

Pink Says ‘Lady Marmalade’ Music Video Wasn’t ‘Fun to Make’ Amid Christina Aguilera Feud: ‘A Lot of Fuss’

By
Pink Says ‘Lady Marmalade’ Music Video Wasn’t ‘Fun to Make’ After Christina Aguilera Feud: 'A Lot of Fuss'
Pink and Christina Aguilera. Shutterstock (2)

It seems like Pink didn’t find her “soul sistas” on the set of 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.”

They Went There! The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time

Read article

When the “So What” songstress, 43, ranked her 12 favorite music videos for BuzzFeed UK, she immediately ranked the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack hit in the last position.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told the British outlet in an interview published on Friday, February 17. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

Pink Says ‘Lady Marmalade’ Music Video Wasn’t ‘Fun to Make’ After Christina Aguilera Feud: 'A Lot of Fuss'
Lil’ Kim, Pink, Mya, and Christina Aguilera perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

The Pennsylvania native (whose real name is Alecia Moore) had teamed up with Lil’ Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera to cover LaBelle’s 1974 single. The 2001 version — performed for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! movie — went on to score a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

While their “Lady Marmalade” iteration became an iconic recording in itself, it soon ignited a bitter behind-the-scenes rivalry over which pop diva would sing certain parts of the song.

Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Read article

“[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part,’” Pink alleged in her VH1 Behind the Music special, which aired in 2009. “And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f–king meeting’s about.’”

The bad blood between Pink and Aguilera, now 42, escalated after the video wrapped.

Pink Says ‘Lady Marmalade’ Music Video Wasn’t ‘Fun to Make’ After Christina Aguilera Feud: 'A Lot of Fuss'
Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil’ Kim. Suzanne Plunkett/AP/Shutterstock

“We were super young and super new at the whole [fame] thing,” the “What About Us” singer said during an October 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohenalleging the Burlesque actress once “swung on me” in a club. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”

2000s Pop Stars, Then and Now: Hilary Duff and More

Read article

Aguilera, however, later denied to Andy Cohen that they got into a physical altercation because Pink “could beat my a—.”

“I’ve seen her Behind the Music [special] and I know she had some feelings or whatever about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down and all that,” the “Genie in a Bottle” performer claimed during a January 2019 episode of WWHL. “I know [during] the actual video, she intimidated me a lot because she was heckling me in the audience behind the director, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ But, that’s what she did back then. She’s a different person now.”

Both vocalists later publicly squashed the beef prior to Pink’s February comments.

“She’s so talented, and, deep down, I’ve had bad days too. She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice,” Pink, who shares two children with husband Carey Hart, explained during her 2017 Bravo appearance. “I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years. We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

Aguilera, for her part, is also a mother of two. She shares son Max, 15, with ex Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer, 8, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!