A feud no more? After potentially reigniting her feud with Christina Aguilera, Pink is sharing more context to the story.

CNN’s Chris Wallace got together with the “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress, 43, in a video interview released on Friday, February 24. The journalist, 75, went on to ask about her and Aguilera, 42, getting into an alleged fight over who would sing which parts of their 2001 cover of “Lady Marmalade,” which also included Lil’ Kim and Mya.

“Not everybody is supposed to like each other and that’s OK,” Pink said during the interview. “And back then our personalities did not mix at all and that was OK. Then we hugged it out, kissed it out and we have many times since.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The disagreement in question comes from the “Try” performer’s claims documented on her 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special. At the time, Pink alleged that label executive Ron Fair came in demanding that the “most singing part” go to the “Genie In a Bottle” singer. However, during Pink’s chat with the news correspondent, the “What About Us” songwriter told a different tale of events.

“[Christina] was upset that I was sitting in her chair and so [she] was going to shut down the entire production and I didn’t know I was sitting in her chair,” she claimed. “I was homeless at 15 you can’t talk to me [in] any kind of way. You picked the wrong one.”

After explaining the drama, Pink reiterated that any conflict between herself and the Voice alum was “over.” Wallace, for his part, pressed on telling the “So What” singer that her retelling of the events was interesting.

“It is an interesting story but it probably happens every day in every workplace,” Pink explained. “People just sometimes don’t get along and then they figure it out and they realize what’s important. They hug it out and they move on.”

The Grammy winner made headlines earlier this week when she seemingly shaded Aguilera in an interview with BuzzFeed UK about her negative experience filming the music video for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack hit.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told the British outlet in an interview published on Friday, February 17. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

One day later, the “Get the Party Started” musician cleared the air about where she stood with the Burlesque actress.

“Xtina had s—t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now — I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m zero percent interested in your f—king drama. If you haven’t noticed — I’m a little busy selling [albums and concert tickets].”