Despite Pink being a longtime fan of musical icon Madonna, the pair are not on the friendliest terms.

“Madonna doesn’t like me,” Pink, 43, nonchalantly quipped during a Wednesday, February 22, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I don’t know why. Some people just don’t like me. … I do understand it [because] I’m a polarizing individual.”

While Howard Stern pointed out that the Queen of Pop, 64, is also a “polarizing individual,” Pink (real name Alecia Moore) revealed that she “loved her” music when she was growing up.

“She tried to kind of play me on [Live With] Regis and Kelly, and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” songstress recalled on Wednesday, referring to the 2003 episode of the daytime show that they were both booked on. “It’s just such a silly story. I f–king love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her, no matter what.”

She continued: “She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality, she invited me into her dressing room. And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and [he] said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I [said], ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’”

While Pink’s remarks seemingly rubbed the “Like a Virgin” musician the wrong way, the Pennsylvania native doesn’t harbor a grudge. “It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out for us,” Pink added on Wednesday.

Madonna, for her part, has not publicly addressed the supposed drama but allegedly asked Pink to join her infamous Video Music Awards performance with Britney Spears.

“I think we all were [invited],” Pink claimed during a KTU 103.5 radio interview earlier this month, corroborating Jennifer Lopez’s similar account. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us. It was going to be a party. It would’ve been a really weird party.”

While Pink — who married Hart, 47, in 2006 before eventually welcoming two children together — was out of town during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, it ended up being just Spears, 41, and Christina Aguilera, who joined Madonna’s opening performance. The awards show medley concluded with a surprise kiss between the two women — and a smooch with Aguilera that was infamously missed by cameras during the broadcast.

“No one slipped anybody the tongue,” the Crossroads actress recalled to MTV News later that year of their smooch. “It was just a kiss — a nice kiss.”