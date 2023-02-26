She knows. Pink addressed the headlines about her and Christina Aguilera‘s alleged feud after she unintentionally brought it back into the zeitgeist — and shared a message for the “Dirrty” songstress.

“To Christina — you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards,” Pink, 43, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 25.

The message came at the end of a long post that included several criticisms and apologies after a her and Aguilera’s decades-old conflict made headlines.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I’m so saddened and disappointed by the narrative surrounding some of the press I’ve been doing around my album Trustfall,” the “Stupid Girls” singer wrote at the beginning of her lengthy post. “While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare — my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman.”

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, lamented that she is asked “over and over” about “a silly feud” from her 20s. “I take responsibility also — I’m out of Practice Dodging the bulls–t that gets thrown at us hardworking women. I’m notorious For saying too much. But I’ve never lied. And for every one or two women I’ve had issue with — there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on.”

The Grammy winner made headlines earlier this month when she seemingly shaded Aguilera, 42, when speaking about her experience filming the music video for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack hit, which was released in 2001. Pink and the “Beautiful” singer covered the Patti LaBelle 1977 hit along with Mya, Lil Kim and Missy Elliot.

“It wasn’t very fun to make,” Pink told BuzzFeed UK in a February 17 interview. “I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

One day later, the “Get the Party Started” performer clarified where she stood with the Burlesque actress.

“Xtina had s–t to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now — I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m zero percent interested in your f–king drama. If you haven’t noticed — I’m a little busy selling [albums and concert tickets].”

Still, that didn’t stop journalists from asking about it. Even CNN’s Chris Wallace questioned her about the clash. “Not everybody is supposed to like each other and that’s OK,” Pink said during the Friday, February 24, interview. “And back then our personalities did not mix at all and that was OK. Then we hugged it out, kissed it out and we have many times since.”

In her post on Saturday, she apologized for discussing the past feud. “I also believe in authentic apology — and owning Your Mistakes. I should say less. Every time. Say less. Something I’m working on. This was a good Reminder,” she admitted. “My wish is To share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I’ve accomplished that. Incredibly and consistently.”