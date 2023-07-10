Pink is thinking about moving across the world with husband Carey Hart and their two children.

“Pink is seriously considering moving her family to Australia,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s not only somewhere she’s been a lot, but it’s her favorite place in the world and she has a huge fan base there as well.”

The insider adds that the singer, 43, “has a ton of connections and friends” in the country already. “She has performed in Australia countless times and has a number of shows coming up in early 2024 so she’ll be there for several weeks,” the source explains.

Pink hinted at wanting to move Down Under during a February appearance on the Australian 60 Minutes. “Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking,” she said, noting that she’d told Hart, 47, that they should consider making the change.

“I was like, ‘If we are going somewhere, Carey, that’s where we are going. So, I was kind of looking into it,” she shared.

Pink — who shares daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6, with her husband — has envisioned an idyllic future for her family in Australia.

“It’s a country where she feels very comfortable and loves that it’s so peaceful. It’s exquisite and the beaches are gorgeous,” the insider shares. “Pink believes she and her family would have an amazing life out there. Pink and Carey would love to live in the countryside away from the city so that their kids can still have plenty of space to ride their dirt bikes and play.”

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour, which began in June, will begin its Australian stint in February 2024. “I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt,” the Grammy winner said in a press release when announcing the additional concert dates in March.

Shortly after the tour kicked off last month, Pink made headlines when a fan tossed a bag filled with their late mother’s ashes onto the stage at a London show.

“This is your mom?!” the “What About Us” singer replied, visibly stunned by the gesture. “I don’t know how I feel about this!” Pink then slowly put the bag of ashes down before continuing the performance.

The bizarre moment aside, Pink retains a sense of normalcy on the road by bringing her kids on tour with her. “I know this is going to be hard, but we’ll make amazing memories,” she said of the decision during a May 2018 interview with Redbook. “If they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop, because they are by far the priority.”

Pink’s daughter has been joining her on stage during the Summer Carnival tour to sing “Cover Me In Sunshine,” which they cowrote.

Hart took a moment to gush about his wife and Willow’s performances via Instagram last month.

“I’m so proud of my wife on this monumental tour. The fact that somehow all these year later the show has gotten bigger and better is crazy. Just goes to show how talented you are. And my daughter Willow for having the courage to get up on stage w/ mama @pink every night. So proud of my girls,” he captioned a video of the duo singing together at a show.