Leading by example. Pink and Carey Hart wanted to show their kids that they can make a difference in the world after seeing the impact of the devastating wildfires in Australia.

The Grammy winner, 40, and her husband, 44, donated $500,000 to local fire services in Australia at the beginning of January. While speaking with Us Weekly exclusively to promote their Tanks for Troops fundraiser, the couple explained why the natural disaster “struck a chord” for their family.

“We live a very fortunate life,” the professional motocross racer said. “I think it’s extremely important in our household to give back and support people, animals, countries that aren’t so fortunate.”

Pink agreed, adding that her experience growing up in a military family and volunteering at homeless shelters broadened her horizons from a young age. Now, she and Hart want to pass on their passion for giving back to their children, 8-year-old Willow and 3-year-old Jameson.

“I can show them by example of how you can get involved as an ordinary civilian and that one voice does matter and that sometimes you got to speak up and stand alone and fight for what you believe in,” the hitmaker explained. “Australia is my second home, so that was a no brainer. I’m a Californian and fires are terrifying, and you got to do the right thing. You’ve got to be able at the end of the day, look yourself in the mirror and make eye contact and feel good about who you are.”

The couple’s philanthropic side is already starting to rub off on their daughter, who’s turning into a budding animal rights activist.

“Willow’s taken it upon herself to get really behind raising money for different animals,” Hart told Us. “She’s done stuff for all kinds of different animal groups. She’s done that on her own.”

Not only has Willow gotten involved in protecting wildlife, but she’s also participated in her parents’ Tanks for Troops fundraiser by designing a one-of-a-kind motorcycle tank.

Hart’s Good Ride charity is auctioning off tanks like Willow’s to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation, which seeks to combat the most difficult front-line issues – mental and physical – facing military heroes and their families.

Those interested in taking part in the fundraiser can bid on hand-painted tanks made by 22 graphic artists until 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 14.

With reporting by Brody Brown