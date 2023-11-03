Between her powerful voice and her impressive aerial stunts, Pink is a force to be reckoned with — but offstage, she’s faced her share of health battles.

The “Who Knew” singer canceled two performances in Tacoma, Washington in October 2023, citing “family medical issues” that needed her “immediate attention” via an Instagram statement.

Pink (whose real name is Alecia Moore) didn’t specify what the situation was, but days later she postponed two additional shows in Vancouver, Canada, due to a respiratory infection.

“My doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” she wrote via Instagram.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Pink’s health struggles over the years:

April 2020

Pink revealed that she and her then-3-year-old son, Jameson, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, had recently tested positive for COVID-19. (The duo also share daughter Willow, whom they welcomed in 2011.)

During an Instagram Live chat with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff, Pink said she and Jameson had been “really, really sick” and she’d “never prayed more in my life.”

Later that month, the Grammy winner also spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the experience. “It was terrifying at one point,” Pink told the daytime talk show host during the virtual chat. “I’ve had really, really bad asthma to the point where sometimes I end up in the hospital. I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t breathe. I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. I couldn’t function without it. That’s when I started to get really scared.”

Pink later revealed that she rewrote her will when she had the virus.

“It was really, really bad. … I thought it was over for us,” she said during a May 2021 appearance on the Heart Radio show. “I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her.’”

December 2020

Pink recovered from COVID, but the virus was not the last health scare she faced in 2020.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!” the Pennsylvania native captioned a photo of herself in a doctor’s office. “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

Pink added that she’d injured her ankle while “running down the stairs.”

November 2021

The “So What” musician opened up about her ongoing recovery from hip surgery.

“It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers,” Pink wrote via Instagram before thanking her husband for taking good care of her. “He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions everywhere I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

Pink added that it was “humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent,” but said she was “learning the gift of accepting help.”

May 2022

In addition to sharing updates about her physical well-being, Pink has also been candid about her mental health.

“I used to get pretty awful panic attacks and I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t have anybody to talk to about it and I didn’t know what to do,” she shared in an Instagram video. “I would feel like I was having strokes, like, stroke symptoms, it was terrifying.”

The performer noted that after “a number of EKGs” showed that there was nothing physically wrong with her, she began bolstering her “spiritual toolbox” to deal with the panic attacks.

“I started seeing a therapist, and then I started doing all these things,” she said, mentioning “full moon ceremonies for women only” and meditation. “I started learning all these steps on how to take care of myself. I’d never been taught how to take care of myself.”

February 2023

Pink told Variety that she gained 36 lbs during the COVID-19 lockdown and struggled to lose it right away due to “not just the hip surgery, but double disc replacement in my neck.”

Despite the long recovery process, the songwriter said that she felt like the “bionic woman” post-operation and had since shed the weight. “I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life,” she said.

October 2023

Days after canceling two Tacoma, Washington shows due to “family medical issues,” Pink postponed two additional shows in Vancouver, Canada, due to a health crisis of her own.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” she wrote via Instagram. “Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love. xoxo Pink.”

October 2023

Pink looked back on the near-fatal overdose she had at age 16.

“Thanksgiving of 1995, I was at a rave and I overdosed,” she recalled during a 60 Minutes interview. “I was on — oh, boy — ecstasy, angel dust, crystal, all kinds of things.”

The pop star shared that the experience convinced her to stop doing drugs. “Then I was out,” she said. “Done. Too much.”

Pink also opened up about the circumstances that led to her going “off the rails” as a teenager.

“Basically, I grew up in a house where every day my parents were screaming at each other, throwing things, they hated each other, and then I got into drugs,” she explained. “I was selling drugs. And then I was kicked out of the house. I dropped out of high school.”