On the road to recovery. Pink and Carey Hart‘s 3-year-old son, Jameson, appears to be feeling better after battling coronavirus.

Hart, 44, shared a video of his son sitting on a bike while dancing to a Led Zeppelin song via Instagram on Friday, April 10.

“You rocking out dude? Yeah, Led Zeppelin,” the former motorcycle racer told his son, who smiles back at him.

The father-son moment comes one week after Pink, 40, revealed that she and Jameson tested positive for COVID-19. The “So What” singer also announced that she planned to donate $1 million to coronavirus relief.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” she wrote via Instagram on April 3. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink explained during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 9, that her son began exhibiting symptoms on March 14. The severity of his condition made her question whether she should take Jameson to the hospital.

“At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that’s the point where you just kind of like, ‘OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?’” Pink recalled. “This is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

The Grammy winner added that it was alarming to watch her son battle new symptoms, which included stomach pains, diarrhea, chest pains, a headache and a sore throat.

“It sort of was just all over the place,” Pink said. “Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn’t go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up, and then at one point it was at 103.”

Although Pink exhibited symptoms days after Jameson, her husband and their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, were “walking around the house like it’s a normal day, no symptoms whatsoever.”

The “Try” songstress opened up about her emotional state while taking care of her son and also being sick herself in an Instagram Live interview with author Jen Pastiloff on April 4.

“There were many nights when I’ve cried andI’ve never prayed more in my life,” she said. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

