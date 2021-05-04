Pink got honest about her family’s experience with COVID-19 and how it scared her into preparing for the worst.

“It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will,” Pink, 41, revealed during an appearance on Mark Wright‘s Heart radio show on Monday, May 3. “… At the point where I thought it was over for us, I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’ It was really, really scary and really bad.”

The singer and her son Jameson, 4, tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

“Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer wrote via Instagram in April 2020. “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

The songwriter’s husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter Willow, 9, did not contract COVID at the time. Pink explained on the radio show that her battle did inspire her new single “All I Know So Far,” which she said was a letter to her daughter.

“As a parent, you think about, ‘What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world, this crazy world that we live in now? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'” she said. “So that was kind of the song.”

The Pennsylvania native previously said that her son suffered “the worst of it” and had been “up and down” at the time. “Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said during an Instagram Live with her friend Pastiloff in April 2020. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a different rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

She continued: “There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life. It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

Hart, 45, later detailed his family’s experience with the virus and the “intense” symptoms that his loved ones went through.

“My wife got it pretty bad as well. She has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing,” the former motocross star said of his wife’s pre-existing condition during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show that same month.

The “So What” singer donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts following her battle. She pledged half of that amount to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the facility for 18 years.

Willow even donated all of the money she earned while working backstage at her mom’s famous tour. “She gave me all her tour money,” Pink said at the time. “I started crying and then she got mad at me for crying because apparently I cry too much. I’m so proud of her in this moment … our kids are so aware and so rad and resilient and amazing and they’re gonna heal the world. I’m so proud of my children. I’m so proud of all of our children right now.”