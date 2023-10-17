Pink shocked fans with last-minute concert cancellations in Tacoma, Washington, due to “family medical issues.”

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” Pink, 44, shared via Instagram on Monday, October 16, noting that the situation required “immediate attention.”

The singer — whose real name is Alecia Moore Hart — concluded her message, writing, “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

The nature of the medical issue is unclear thus far, as she has not shared any further details. Pink’s statement also explained that LiveNation is in the process of “working on future dates to reschedule.”

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival Tour, which kicked off this past June.

Fans were quick to respond to Pink’s cancellation news in the comments section, with some sending well-wishes.

“No reason to apologize, most important is you all are healthy soon ♥ hope everyone is ok! Best wishes to all of you ♥,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Take care of you and the family, we know you dont cancel shows for any reason if not something really serious ❤️.”

A third added, “First a sinus infection now this!! Sending all the love to you and hope everything is okay!! Hope to see you in Vancouver on Friday!!”

The comment was referring to Pink canceling a show in Dallas, Texas, last month after being diagnosed with “a bad sinus infection.”

“The doctor advised me not to perform tonight,” Pink wrote in a social media statement on September 29. “I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.”

After sharing details for the rescheduled date, Pink apologized to concertgoers for “any inconvenience” the cancellation may have caused.

“Sending you all love,” she concluded.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour is in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which was released in February. It was estimated that the singer has grossed $257.6 million from her North American and European dates alone, according to a Billboard report from earlier this month.

“I don’t know what it feels like, it’s such a weird thing,” Pink told Entertainment Tonight in March when she was gearing up for the tour. “I didn’t have a long game in mind for any of this. So, to be 43 [years old], sitting here looking like I’m 12 and feeling like it and getting to do what I do and tour and climb on things. It’s pretty wild.”

At the time, Pink added that her kids — she shares Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart — were “ready” to hit the road again.

“Everyone’s excited … We’re all ready,” she added. “Everyone’s so bored at home! We’re ready to get the hell on the road. It’s gonna be great.”