Pink’s new look is definitely unrecognizable!

The “Trustfall” singer, 44, posted a series of photos and videos to Instagram showing her visit to Hersheypark, an amusement park in eastern Pennsylvania, with her two children on Saturday, September 16.

“Hershey Park for the win. RVs for days- rollercoasters and arcades…..I haven’t been in these woods since I was four! Philly hometown I’m coming in hot!” she captioned the post, referencing her hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Pink came prepared. In the video, the “Raise Your Glass” singer sat in the backseat of a car between her two children, daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.

“Here we are in Hershey,” Pink said in the video. “We flew in special for the RV show, because mama wants to walk up and down the aisles and look into other people’s RVs. And papa got us — what do you call it? Disguises.”

Pink began distributing masks from a bag in her lap, starting with her son first.

“Here Jamo, you want to be Batman, right?” Pink asked, handing her son a black mask.

Next, she passed out another mask to her daughter. “And are you Bluey?” she asked.

“I’m Batman!” Jameson shouted in the clip.

The last one Pink wears herself, a Mario mask equipped with a mustache dangling from the glasses. “I feel like this is really going to make us super incognito,” she said. “Is that good? Now you can’t tell it’s me, right? Here we come RV show!”

Pink also shared several snaps throughout the day, including a photo of her donning the mask in the back of the car. She was seen posing with Jameson in front of a sign that reads “Are you the next Pop Star?” and she posted pictures of her two children seated next to each other on a ride, along with her son standing in the arcade.

“You’re welcome home to visit us anytime! 🎢🍫,” Hersheypark commented on her post.

Pink’s Summer Carnival tour is in full swing, and it’s becoming a family affair. Willow has also been joining her mom onstage to sing a song they co-wrote together, “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

Her daughter also has a paid gig on tour, Pink announced during a February 21 appearance on the Today show. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state,” she explained.

Pink went on to share that teaching her daughter how to bargain for a higher salary was not an easy feat. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” the Pennsylvania native recalled. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’ That’s how you negotiate!”

Her pitstop in Hershey comes just a few days before her next two shows, on Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19, which will be performed at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.