There’s no official list of the worst places to go into labor, but in the middle of a mosh pit at a concert has to be up there.

One woman in Australia had such a misfortune at a Pink concert, and the singer stopped the show while the mother-to-be got the medical attention she needed. It happened on Friday, February 9, while Pink, 44, was performing “Our Song” at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. While fans around the woman began waving to signal she needed help, Pink stopped singing to offer some commentary from the stage.

“Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?” asked the singer, who was born Alecia Beth Moore. She then added, “I feel like we shouldn’t be looking. Everyone give her her privacy!”

Medical staff tended to the woman, who was then led out of the mosh pit in a wheelchair.

Pink herself feigned surprise that it was “Our Song” that did it for the expectant mother. “I thought it would have been like, ‘Get the Party Started’ or “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,’” she joked.

When it finally came time to restart the concert, she said, “That’s exciting. I don’t even know what to say. But we have to sing now. Good luck! It’s gonna be great! You’re gonna do great.”

Oddly, this isn’t the first time someone has gone into labor at a Pink concert — or even the first time in the past year. Another woman had the same experience when the singer was performing at Fenway Park in Boston last August. That woman then walked a mile to the hospital to avoid traffic.

On the other end of the spectrum, another fan last year tossed her mother’s ashes on stage during a Pink concert in London.

Pink is currently performing in Australia for the first time in six years as part of her Summer Carnival stadium tour. She herself is a mother of two, and her kids and husband have both joined her Down Under. Her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, joined her on stage later in that show to perform their single “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

No word yet on whether the new baby is named Alecia or Alex.