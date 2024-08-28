Pink is her daughter Willow’s biggest supporter!

Pink, 44, and Willow, 13, performed the singer’s hit song “What About Us?” at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, August 22, and Pink shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 22, the sweet moment mother and daughter had before taking the stage.

“Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will. It’s going to be brilliant,” Pink told her daughter moments before they performed for the crowd gathered at the United Center in Chicago.

Pink and Willow gave a stirring rendition of “What About Us?” while wearing matching black ensembles last week.

Willow has been a regular on Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival tour, performing “Cover Me in Sunshine” with her mom. The duet features on Pink’s 2021 live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist.

However, Pink, who shares Willow and son Jameson, 7, with husband Carey Hart, revealed in June that Willow was leaving the tour to pursue her passion for theater.

Opening up about Willow leaving her tour, Pink revealed via Instagram that she was “proud” her daughter was forging her own path.

“This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug,” Pink wrote alongside a video of her and Willow discussing the teenager’s decision to leave the tour.

“It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

In the accompanying video, Pink told her daughter, “You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you.”

The singer first announced that Willow would have a job while on her tour in February 2023 and said that it allowed her to teach her daughter how to negotiate for a higher salary.

“We just had to go over minimum wage, and it’s different state to state,” Pink said on the Today show at the time. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’ That’s how you negotiate!”