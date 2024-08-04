The Pioneer Woman host Ree Drummond’s family is going to be getting a bit bigger. The Food Network star revealed on Sunday, August 4 that her daughter Paige is engaged.

“I am so relieved I can finally share this news because the stress was getting to me. I have kept it a secret (from Paige, but also from like, everyone else on the planet) for about six weeks, and I can finally exhale,” she wrote on her website. “Paige and her boyfriend, David, got engaged tonight!”

Ree, who is also mom to daughter Alex, 27, and sons Bryce, 21, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 19, whom she shares with husband, Ladd Drummond, explained that the engagement was a total surprise for Paige, 24. However, the rest of the family was in on the news ahead of time and they were all able to celebrate together after the “big moment.”

The celebrity chef promised readers that she’ll share the “behind-the-scenes drama” involved with pulling off the “top-secret engagement” in following posts.

“The scheming we did with David, our clandestine travel to Dallas, and the outright lies and deception we all had to throw [Paige’s] way over the past couple of weeks to make sure she didn’t grow suspicious,” she teased. “It was cops and robbers, it was cloak and dagger, it was an epic action adventure movie!”

Ree acknowledged how difficult of a challenge it was to keep everything under wraps given their big circle of family and friends, but stated, “I think it worked.”

“For now, I just want to say this: We are so happy! Paige and David are such a great match, a terrific team! Paige is my strong, mighty, wonderful daughter and the fact that she found a person she wants to spend her life with is a pretty indescribable feeling,” she wrote.

The exciting news is just the latest for Ree. Earlier this summer, older daughter Alex revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Mauricio Scott, whom she wed in 2021, making Ree a soon-to-be grandmother.

“We can’t wait to meet you, little one. Baby Scott joining the party this winter,” Alex revealed via Instagram on June 23.

“Thank you Lord for this precious gift 😇,” she continued.

The post featured the couple cozying up to their dog who donned a bandana that read “Big Brother,” with Alex holding up a sonogram picture as she smiled at her beau.