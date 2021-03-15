Middle moniker! Pippa Middleton named her newborn daughter with her sister, Duchess Kate, in mind.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, March 15, that the socialite, 37, had given birth to her and James Matthews’ second child — a baby girl. The little one is named Grace Elizabeth Jane, sharing a middle name with her aunt, 39.

Middleton is also the mother of son Arthur, 2, and his middle moniker, Michael, pays a special tribute to her late brother-in-law, Michael Matthews. (James’ brother died in 1999 at age 22 while climbing Mount Everest.)

Arthur also shares a name with Kate and Prince William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 2, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles. The couple also share son Prince George, 7, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5.

News broke in December 2020 that the mini royals had another cousin on the way. While Middleton kept her pregnancy news under wraps at the time, her mom, Carole Middleton, confirmed the news three months later.

“I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” the Party Pieces creator, 66, told Good Housekeeping UK earlier this month.

The businesswoman went on to say that she is a “hands-on” grandma, explaining, “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

In 2018, Carole told The Telegraph that she values “discipline” in parenting, calling it “one of the most important qualities.”

She added at the time: “That doesn’t mean you’re strict, but routine is vital. Maybe structure is a nicer word. You can’t suddenly start teaching them about politeness at 13. You have to do it from the start.”

As for Pippa, the University of Edinburgh grad is a big fan of baby gyms to keep her son healthy and entertained. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram,” she wrote in a Waitrose Weekend fitness column in September 2019. “Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers. Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”