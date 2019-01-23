Amy Schumer glowed as she flaunted her baby bump in a striped dress on Tuesday, January 22 — but the comedian herself didn’t love her look. More specifically, she wasn’t a big fan of her bra!

“Opening night of @iamcolinquinn show #redstatebluestate we couldn’t have laughed harder and I couldn’t have worn a worse bra,” Schumer, 37, captioned an Instagram post of her maternity style.

Undergarments aside, the mom-to-be stunned in a striped green dress that hugged her budding belly, pairing it with black tights and purple Nike sneakers. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, posed for pics at her side, dressed casually in a hoodie and tan pants. The two tied the knot in February 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child eight months later.

The Inside Amy Schumer star is currently in the last trimester of her pregnancy, but hasn’t had it easy so far. Schumer was hospitalized in November and diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is characterized by severe nausea, vomiting and dehydration. This condition caused the New York native to miss multiple shows on her comedy tour.

“I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling [sic] shows,” Schumer captioned a November Instagram video of her throwing up. “I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!