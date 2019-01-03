Not feeling like herself. Bekah Martinez has been having a hard time during her third trimester of pregnancy.

The Bachelor alum, 23, opened up about her emotional journey in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, January 2, sharing a selfie of her tear-stained eyes alongside the caption, “Lil Rudolph over here. I’ve officially fallen victim to the pregnancy hormones. Having a hard time dealing with the anxiety of leaving my parents home and going back to LA (even though it’s only been a week). I just want to be near my mom and dad and family and familiar childhood places.”

Although Martinez has been struggling lately, she’s had a positive experience thus far carrying her child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. In October 2018, the former reality star “was glowing” as she attended a taping of Dancing With the Stars alongside her beau. She embraced her pregnancy curves in a white crop top and cradled her belly throughout the show.

The nanny — who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affections on The Bachelor season 22 — previously revealed that she wasn’t too keen about becoming a mom after learning the news.

“This wasn’t in the plan, so it wasn’t right away, like, a ‘Oh my God, yes! This is so exciting, we’re going to have a baby! It was, like, ‘Oh, wow,’” the former ABC star explained in a September YouTube video, adding that she’s since had a change of heart: “I feel really healthy and alive and I feel really dynamic and excited about everything.”

Martinez also told fans that she wouldn’t be disclosing her baby’s sex and will not be finding out herself “until I push that little sucker out! You only have a surprise like this once in your life.”

