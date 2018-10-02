Growing and glowing! Bekah Martinez was in the audience at Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 1, and one thing was clear: pregnancy certainly suits her.

“[Bekah’s] boyfriend was sitting next to her and they both rubbed her belly throughout the show,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “Bekah was glowing at the beginning and seemed very radiant and cheerful, but she looked much more tired after the second hour.”

The Bachelor alum, 23, is clearly embracing her new body. In addition to wearing a crop top with ripped jeans to the ABC taping, she’s also been sharing tons of photos of her growing baby bump.

The nanny — who is due in January 2019 — announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard during an interview with PureWow in September. “I was in disbelief and thought, ’Is this really happening?’ I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests,” she recalled. “They, of course, were both positive.”

Martinez, who was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of the reality series, revealed she had found love with Leonard in July. She shut down speculation that she’d be joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise when she shared a sweet photo of the pair that she captioned, “my own private paradise,” tagging Leonard and thanking him for his “love.”

It’s been a big year for Martinez. In addition to falling in love and announcing her first pregnancy, she was deemed a missing person in February while her season of The Bachelor was airing. She later explained that she had actually retreated to the mountains with pals and simply didn’t have phone service.

The mommy-to-be was in the crowd alongside Leonard and Kendall Long to cheer on Joe Amabile, who is competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars with Jenna Johnson. Long later shared a photo of the group of four, captioned, “There was a lot to celebrate last night! Joe’s ever-improving dance moves, Gray’s B-day and his and Bekah’s lil bebe on the way!!”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

