Then vs. now! After watching The Bachelor season 23 premiere on Monday, January 7, pregnant Bekah Martinez took to Instagram with a side-by-side photograph to show how much her appearance has changed since she appeared as a contestant on the show.

“A lot can change in a year… face and belly are a little plumper, heart’s a little fuller,” the 23-year-old captioned her post. In the photo on the left, Martinez is seen smiling at Arie Luyendyk Jr., who has been cropped out of the snapshot, while vying for his heart on season 22 of the ABC dating show. On the right, she shows off her baby bump in a black crop top while clutching a red rose.

The California native is due to welcome her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard on January 29. In September, Martinez revealed that she became pregnant after her birth control method failed.

“This wasn’t in the plan, so it wasn’t right away like a, ‘Oh, my God, yes! This is so exciting, we’re going to have a baby!” the former nanny explained in a YouTube video. “It was like, ‘Oh, wow…’” After a few weeks however, she began to feel differently.

“I feel really healthy and alive,” the TV personality said at the time. “I feel really dynamic and excited about everything.”

Martinez, a Bachelor Nation fan favorite, announced her pregnancy news in September. “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she told PureWow at the time. “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I wanted to be a mom.”

