On the move! Pregnant Chelsea Houska’s baby-to-be kicked her stomach in a Monday, October 12, Instagram Story video.

“Baby girl,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, captioned the footage. She used an arrow to point out the place where her budding belly moved.

The video came two months after the reality star announced that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are expecting their third child together, her fourth. (The couple share Watson, 3, and Layne, 2, while Houska previously welcomed Aubree, 11, in 2009 with her then-boyfriend, Adam Lind.)

“One more DeBoer,” the MTV personality wrote via Instagram in August. “Coming early 2021.”

DeBoer, 32, shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “The Grand Finale (we think.) Baby No. 4.”

Later that same week, the couple used pink confetti poppers to reveal the sex of their upcoming arrival.

Houska has been criticized since her announcement for having a fourth child but clapped back in August. “There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I’m married. So it just cracks me up. People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum has “always wanted to be a mom,” she went on to tell the outlet. “This is what I always wanted in life. … It was either I can be this stereotypical or whatever anyone thinks of a young mom, or I could prove them wrong, you know? And even if I didn’t have the show, like I did, I wanted to go above and beyond and prove people wrong.”

She and DeBoer are building a farmhouse for their future family of six. “Holy crap. We are so excited for this journey,” Houska wrote via Instagram in March of the custom build. “We don’t know much about building a house, BUT I have been preparing for this for years if you count Pinteresting and allllll the farmhouse Instagram pages I follow.”

The South Dakota natives have been documenting every step of their process, from setting up their kitchen island to choosing to paint their home black.