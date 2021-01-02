Boy or girl? Cheyenne Floyd shared the sex of her and Zach Davis’ first child together on Friday, January 1.

“I might still be in shock that I am having a boy. Happiness is an understatement to try to explain how we feel. My family and I are elated,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, posted via Instagram on Friday, January 1. “Ryder wanted a baby brother, and swears she knew this whole time. I know she’s going to be an amazing big sister. Mommy and daddy love you & can’t wait to meet you. The full video on YouTube!”

She also noted that while there is a big crowd at the party, everyone in attendance “quarantined and was tested 3-4 times before attending our gender reveal to make sure we were being as safe as possible.”

Floyd, teased their announcement on Thursday, December 31, writing, “2020 has been a hell of a year, one that we will not forget. It has been filled with so many ups and downs. I am ready to take on 2021 with new energy and a positive spirit. This year God blessed me in ways I could have never imagined. I’m honored to be a mommy for the second time! We are excited to share with you what we are having!”

The MTV personality posed with Davis and her daughter, Ryder, 3, in front of a “Here for the Sex” balloon wall in the social media upload. The Los Angeles native showed off her baby bump in a strapless pink dress and matching sandals at the bash.

The reality star became a mom in April 2017 when she welcomed Ryder. Floyd coparents the toddler with Challenge alum Cory Wharton.

“He’s really strict when it comes to her,” the Are You the One? alum exclusively told Us Weekly of their differing parenting styles in June 2019. “I’m more like, ‘Come on. She’s tired, give her the pacifier.’ I don’t know, I do what Ryder wants. I’m her puppet. She gets everything out of me. He’s the enforcer. I’m not at all.”

Ryder became a big sister in April 2020 when Wharton, 29, and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, welcomed their daughter, Mila, now 8 months.

Floyd shared her pregnancy news last month. “We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents,” she wrote via Instagram on December 17. “We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way.”