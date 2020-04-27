Growing and glowing! Hilaria Baldwin celebrated the midway point of her pregnancy by sharing a new photo of her baby bump.

“My husband said I was ‘unrecognizable’ in my muumuu…so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too,” the yoga instructor, 36, captioned a selfie via Instagram on Sunday, April 26, while posing in her bathroom in a black lacy bra and matching panties. “Also: for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! Ps: not giving up my muumu, AB…get used to it.”

Hilaria announced on April 6 that she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, are expecting their fifth child together. She told her Instagram followers at the time that “all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin,” adding, “Here we go again.”

The news came after the “Mom Brain” podcast host had two miscarriages, first in April 2019 and again that November.

“I knew I was pregnant right away because I was like, ‘I feel stupid,’” Hilaria told Us Weekly exclusively on April 8. “That’s my first [hint]. I’m somebody that is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can [do] that, [but] I become a disaster. I bump into things.”

The Living Clearly Method author told Us that she “started taking tests every other day” after she scraped her car on the side of her family’s garage.

“About 10 days after I thought I got pregnant, it turned positive and I was like, ‘OK, there you go,’” she added.

Hilaria, who is due in September, revealed that she hasn’t had any pregnancy cravings this time around, but she is “eating everybody’s food, [from] leftover cold cuts [to] a handful of kale with a blob of hummus on it.”

Alec, 62, and Hilaria tied the knot in June 2012. They are already the parents of Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 23 months. The Saturday Night Live star is also the father of model Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.