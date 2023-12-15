Hilary Duff recently got a positive pregnancy test — and now she has a positive COVID test to go with it.

“We have Covid and our kids don’t so now we wear masks again 🙄,” Duff, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 14, alongside a video of herself and husband Matthew Koma chilling in bed with face masks on.

“Someone’s gonna be a DJ again,” Duff added, panning the camera to show Koma, also 36, playing a tune on a portable sampler.

“Why are you putting me on blast like that?” Koma shot back playfully. “I’m just trying to have a little fun in my undies.”

The health update comes one day after Duff shared Instagram photos from a trip to Disneyland with Koma and their daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. (Duff also shares son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

“@disneyland you got the sauce. It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! ☺️This time of year is my absolute favorite! You guys are so dialed. Love you, thanks for the memories 🥹@disneyparks,” Duff captioned the sweet snaps.

In addition to making memories with their three little ones, Duff and Koma are gearing up to welcome another baby. On Tuesday, December 12, Duff shared an Instagram picture of the family’s holiday card, which revealed her pregnancy news.

“Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” the card read.

Koma had some fun with his own announcement, sharing an Instagram photo of the growing family with “Vasectomy Clinic” tagged as the location. “Baby #4 is loading,” he captioned the post.

Koma praised Duff’s parenting skills back in September while wishing her a happy birthday.

“You blow me away everyday with your ability to juggle the un-juggle-able … you do it with such ease & grace,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “You have an endless well of energy and patience that makes you the super-mom + super-wife you are, all while bringing your wildest dreams to earth level, then still somehow giving a s–t about our dogs at the end of the day. … Thank you for loving us ba, we love you back so much.”

Duff and Koma tied the knot in 2019. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s bond is stronger now than ever, noting that downtime during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes earlier this year brought them closer.

“Neither of them had as many work commitments and could reconnect,” the insider shared. “They really got to know each other all over again and spend a ton of time together as a family.”