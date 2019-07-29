



Ready or not! Pregnant Italia Ricci and her husband, Robbie Amell, are nervous about their baby-to-be’s arrival.

“Hell no,” the actress, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively when asked whether she and the actor, 31, are prepared at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour Event on Friday, July 26. “[We’re] terrified. No amount of books or advice is going to prepare you to settle through it.”

The couple announced in April that they have a baby on the way. “One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci,” the Flash star captioned an Instagram upload at the time. In the reveal pic, Amell cradled a fake baby bump while his wife rocked a real one.

Ricci commented, “Probably the sober one with lopsided boobs cellulite and uncontrollable gas thanks babe.” She went on to post the same pic on her own account, writing, “We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid. We might take ridiculous portraits of this kid.”

The parents-to-be tied the knot in 2016 in Los Angeles. The Designated Survivor star opened up about her pregnancy so far on Friday, telling Us, “[I’ve had] no real cravings, but I’ve been eating a lot more ice cream and I think that’s my husband in me.” She went on to say that she misses her “really spicy sauces” and eating charcuterie.

As for Amell, he has been a “great” support to Ricci. “He’s been golfing a lot so that I don’t have to deal with him,” she joked. “He gets anything I want. He’s been super [great]. He’s been excited.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

