Sharing her regrets. Jamie Otis is “ashamed” that she and her family vacationed in Florida amid the coronavirus spread.

“I try not to live in fear,” the Married at First Sight alum, 33, captioned a Monday, March 23, Instagram photo of herself, her husband, Doug Hehner, and their 2-year-old daughter, Henley, at the beach. “I really believed if I just kept a safe distance & sanitized myself, my family, and everything we touched we’d be fine going out & living as normal as possible.”

Otis went on to write, “During the last few weeks we obvs went to the beach. We went to the pool (but found a spot 6 feet away from the few others who were there). We took Gracie to the playground but made sure to wash our hands really well after. All along, I was risking our family and others without even realizing it.”

The Bachelor alum, who was in Florida in search of a second home, admitted that she assumed COVID-19 would “blow over like the seasonal flu” and didn’t understand the seriousness of the virus.

“I want to send out a sincere apology to YOU bc by me going out to ‘live as normal as possible,’ I was risking YOU and YOUR FAMILY,” the “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast cohost added. “I’m a registered nurse and I should know better. I’m ashamed of myself for this and I’m genuinely sorry. We will not be living so frivolously any longer.”

The Wifey 101 author assured her followers that she had gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for their plane ride home. “It’ll be our last trip out for a long, long time,” the former reality star wrote. “No matter what we ‘need,’ we will not be going to the grocery store or any other place for two full weeks once we get home. Our plan is to STAY HOME & STAY SAFE!”

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host went on to document her “first morning of quarantine and chill” on her Instagram Story, recording her daughter learning to put socks on by herself.

She and Hehner, 36, celebrated their sixth anniversary at home. The couple are currently awaiting the arrival of their second child, due in May.

