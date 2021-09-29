Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter Shows Bare Bump in Nude Photo: ’10 Months’

Baring all! Kaitlynn Carter showed her pregnancy progress in a nude photo on Tuesday, September 28.

“10 months later. #libraseason,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 33, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo. The MTV personality cradled her bump with one hand and covered her chest with the other while kneeling in bed in the social media upload.

“Natural beauty,” Carter’s costar Ashley Wahler commented on the post.

The New Hampshire native is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock. The fashion designer, 37, is already the father of son Charlie, 6, from a previous marriage, and he “quickly” began having conversations with Carter about having kids of their own.

“For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did,” she explained during a June “HillsCast” podcast episode. “It’s something that I wanted for so long. When I found out I actually was pregnant, I was really surprised in a good way of course. But it took me awhile to really absorb it. I’m just really excited now.”

Carter was previously married to Brody Jenner from 2018 to 2019 — although their Bali wedding was never legal in the United States. In August, the Princes of Malibu alum, 38, reacted to his ex’s pregnancy news on a Hills: New Beginnings episode.

“It’s just a little soon, but I don’t know,” the Bromance alum said in a confessional after asking Carter whether Brock is the “right person” for her to start a family with. “What’s done is done. I just hope that she’s making the right decision. Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don’t think she’s making the right choice, I’ll definitely let her know that. … I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already. That was quick. You never know.”

Carter noted that she “appreciate[d]” the California native’s concern in a confessional of her own at the time, adding, “There [were] six years of my life when I was waiting with Brody to have kids. That’s what I know I want, and that’s what Kris wants as well.”

Ahead of her and Jenner’s August 2019 breakup, they spoke about their family plans. “He always tells me that he thinks within the next year things will be a little bit better,” Carter said in an episode of their MTV show. “How many years are we going to say this? There’s never going to be the perfect time to have kids, but I want to have them, so why not now?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s mom, Linda Thompson, attended Carter’s baby shower earlier this month. “My whole family & I are wishing every happiness for you and your family!” the actress, 71, gushed via Instagram. “It is the profoundly beautiful adventure of motherhood upon which you are about to embark! You are radiant!”