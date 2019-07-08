



Bumping along! Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) showed off her pregnancy progress on Sunday, July 7, in a new family photo.

“Happy Sunday,” the Counting On star, 20, captioned an Instagram upload featuring her husband, Joe Duggar, and their 13-month-old son, Garrett. In the pic, the pregnant star cradled her budding belly while Joe, 24, held their toddler.

“You’re adorable!” Jill Dillard (née Duggar) commented on the sweet shot. “Love the dress on you!”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the TLC personalities are expecting their second baby together. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the couple told Us exclusively at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

They announced the sex of their second child the following month with the use of a smash cake full of pink frosting at Garrett’s 1st birthday party.

“Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed,” Joe and Kendra told Us exclusively in June. “Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.”

The pair, who met at church, got engaged at Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s wedding in May 2017. They got married at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in September of that same year and welcomed their baby boy in June 2018.

