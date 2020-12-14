New normal! Pregnant Khadijah Haqq celebrated her baby-to-be with a virtual shower amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel showered!” the Dash Dolls alum, 37, captioned a Saturday, December 12, Instagram photo. “Today my family and friends virtually Brunched with me for Baby Kapri! I love you all so much.”

The Los Angeles native went on to reveal her and Bobby McCray’s third child’s sex, writing, “I’m ready when you are baby girl.”

Khloé Kardashian commented, “I love you so so much!!!!!! We can’t wait to meet Kapri,” while Kim Zolciak added, “We [love] you.”

The Side by Side star announced in August that she and the former professional football player, 39, are expanding their family. “I’m pregnant!” Haqq captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

Two months later, the pregnant star was hospitalized following a “pre-term labor scare.”

The actress wrote via Instagram in November that she was “feeling good” on bedrest. “I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons,” Haqq added. “But with the support of my family and friends I can do just that. I figured what better time than now? I’m in bed and I can only imagine there’s a mom or two in the same position. (Or for other reasons.) Let’s be there for each other!”

Both of Haqq’s previous pregnancies also included “a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares,” she told her Instagram followers in November. (She and McCray welcomed their son, Christian, now 10, in 2010, followed by Celine, now 6, four years later.)

Earlier this month, the reality star gave an update on her bedrest, writing via Instagram: “While I’ve been enjoying baby kicks and in-bed dining lol, I’m still experiencing the bad symptoms. Back, hip and leg aches, heartburn, constipation, stress from self-blame and much more. It hasn’t been easy and I’ve had so many concerns along the way.”

The Sky High star went on to write that she was “thankful” for how quickly her pregnancy was passing.