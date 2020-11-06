On the road to recovery. Pregnant Khadijah Haqq looked back on her recent health scare while on bedrest.

“I didn’t share right away because the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy,” the Dash Dolls alum, 37, captioned a Thursday, November 5, Instagram selfie taken from a hospital bed. “I had a pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized. I’m home on bedrest now, feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors.”

The Side by Side star went on to write that her past pregnancies also included “a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares,” writing, “I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons. But with the support of my family and friends I can do just that. I figured what better time than now? I’m in bed and I can only imagine there’s a mom or two in the same position. (Or for other reasons.) Let’s be there for each other!”

The Los Angeles native announced in August that she is expecting her third child. She previously welcomed son Christian, 10, and daughter Celine, 6, with her husband, Bobby McCray.

“I’m pregnant!!!” Haqq wrote via Instagram at the time. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

Kim Kardashian commented, “I’m so happy for you!!!!!!! Love you guys,” while Adrienne Bailon wrote, “You already know how happy my heart is for you! May the Lord continue to bless your beautiful family!!! Love you.”

The actress became an aunt in March when her twin sister, Malika Haqq, gave birth to her and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis’ baby boy, Ace, now 7 months. “You complete us,” Khadijah captioned a photo of the infant at the time.

When Malika, also 37, announced her pregnancy six months prior, Khadijah wrote via Instagram: “When I had my first child you were there every second, literally in the bed with me coparenting. We’ve always been a team because we work better together. And now raising your baby is literally my dream coming true!”