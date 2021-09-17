Just like mom! Pregnant Kylie Jenner just proved daughter Stormi is her perfect mini-me.

The 24-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 16, to celebrate the upcoming launch of her new Kylie Swim line. “Doing swimwear for you guys has always been a dream of mine,” Jenner gushed in the clip as her 3-year-old daughter tried to steal the spotlight. “I’m just really excited. I’ve been getting so many compliments on the fit and just everything about it. I can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it.”

As she hyped up her latest business venture, Stormi interjected, “Can you do a funny face?” The toddler continued trying to get her mom’s attention, eventually teasing, “Hi, it’s me! Kylie Jenner!”

Stormi climbed into the makeup mogul’s lap and giggled, repeating, “Kylie Jenner!”

The Life of Kylie alum welcomed Stormi in February 2018 with on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, who she began dating in 2017. During her first pregnancy, Jenner laid low.

“There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” the California native told her Instagram followers after her daughter’s arrival. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life, and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Jenner and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 30, have another child on the way. The following month, the expectant star showed off her growing bump in an Instagram video, revealing the sweet moment she told her mom, Kris Jenner, about her second pregnancy.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life!” the momager, 65, exclaimed in the clip.

Kris isn’t the only one who’s looking forward to meeting the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Stormi is “so excited” for her little sibling to arrive, a source recently told Us.

“Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” the insider added. “She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

With baby No. 2 coming soon, Kylie and the “Sicko Mode” artist are in a great place in their unique relationship.

“Travis and Kylie have never been closer,” a second source revealed earlier this month. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together. … They both have wanted this for a long time.”