



Bumping along! Pregnant Milla Jovovich gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her baby bump progress in a Thursday, August 22, family photo.

“HAPPY 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO MY AMAZING HUSBAND!!!” the pregnant actress, 43, captioned the social media upload honoring Paul W.S. Anderson. “It’s so crazy to see how far we’ve come together! What a joy it’s been living life with you for so many years! What a whirlwind, what a journey, what a truly incredible and epic experience it’s been!”

The Resident Evil star shared three pics of the director, 54. The pair held hands in formalwear in the first shot and posed beside a bridge with their daughters, Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4, in another. Jovovich’s eldest sweetly placed a hand on her mom’s budding belly. In the middle of these pics was a throwback from when the model alum first met her husband.

The “Electric Sky” singer went on to write that when she sees that old photo, she sees a man “that has adored and completely embraced the experience of having children and been by [her] side every minute of every day.” She added, “I can’t begin to express how lucky we are to have such an amazing papa in our lives.”

Jovovich announced earlier this month that she and the screenwriter are expecting their third child after suffering a miscarriage. “Knocked up again,” the pregnant star captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”

She and Anderson wed in 2009.

