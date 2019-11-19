



Nursery goals! Pregnant Rachel Bloom is getting ready for her daughter’s arrival by decorating the little one’s room with a “light Harry Potter theme.”

“We are thinking teal with some gold stars,” the actress, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 18, at the 2019 Annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala. “I don’t know what Hogwarts house she’s in, that’s up to her.”

Although the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star is “overwhelmed” by all of the “crap” she needs to buy for her baby girl, the Los Angeles native has been enjoying each step of her “special” pregnancy journey. “Anything that happens during pregnancy are things you’ve heard a million times before … but when it happens to you it feels unique,” Bloom explained. “I catch myself saying some of the most cliche things. ‘I feel her, this ball of energy inside me!’ All of these things you see in movies but it’s happening to me.”

The Golden Globe winner announced in September that she and her husband, Dan Gregor, are expecting their first child. “I’m pregnant!” Bloom said at the Creative Arts Emmys after accepting an award for her CW show’s outstanding music and lyrics. “So, that’s what’s next for me. I might as well do it at an Emmy press conference. I was going to post an Instagram, [but] … I’m three months pregnant. I get to tell my child that she was with me when this happened, which is really f–king cool!”

The “F–k Me, Ray Bradbury” singer’s first trimester was “a little rough,” she told Us on Monday. Not only was Bloom nauseous and tired, but she was “touring a lot.” Because of that, she “craved anything that didn’t make [her] feel” sick.

“Pasta and applesauce,” the pregnant star shared when asked about her pregnancy favorites. “I basically ate like a kid during [the first three months].”

She and the How I Met Your Mother producer wed in 2015 after six years of dating.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman