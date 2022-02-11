Pregnant Rihanna Wants to Honor Her Barbados Heritage When Naming Baby

Mom’s chosen moniker! Pregnant Rihanna wants her first child’s name to have ties to her and ASAP Rocky’s families.

“Rihanna wants her Barbados heritage honored when she names her child, [as well as] ASAP’s roots,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They want both of their cultures included. It is very important to them to keep where they are from passed down to their child.”

The insider adds that the singer, 33, “has admiration for so many strong women and men in her family,” noting that she has “a lot of names to pick from for a starting point.”

News broke last month that the Grammy winner is pregnant with her and the 33-year-old rapper’s first baby.

“I couldn’t be happier for my daughter,” the Barbados native’s dad, Ronald Fenty, exclusively told Us in January. “I actually jumped for joy when I heard. She’s always wanted to have kids and she’s going to be an amazing mom.”

That same week, a source exclusively told Us that the musicians’ little one is “due this spring.”

The insider gushed, “They’re both very excited. Rihanna’s going to be an amazing mother. She’s had some practice already with her nieces and nephews. She can’t wait to be a mom! … She’s embracing her pregnancy body and sees it as a beautiful thing. She’s been taking care of herself and her growing baby. ASAP is attending to her every need, definitely treating her like a princess.”

The couple were first linked in 2019, waiting two years to speak publicly about their relationship.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One,” Rocky told GQ in May 2021. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The New York native gave a glimpse of their future family plans at the time, saying that he “absolutely” would have kids if they were in his “destiny.”

The “Praise the Lord” rapper added, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkable, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

