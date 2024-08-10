Pregnant TikTok star Sydney Nicole Gifford can’t wait to meet her baby boy in early 2025.

“[I’m looking forward to] all of it,” Gifford, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Miss USA 2024 beauty pageant on Sunday, August 4. “I absolutely love Legos so I think I’m going to be a great boy mom. I love Legos and cars and all these things. This was made for me.”

Earlier this month, the social media star announced she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Nathan Sloneker.

While the first trimester “was the hardest” for her, Gifford said she was feeling great when she showcased her baby bump on a red carpet for the first time.

“In my first trimester when I was nauseous and puking, I was definitely not feeling gorgeous,” she told Us while wearing a Miscreants dress from Revolve inside the Peacock Theater. “But I’m feeling better now and I’ve got my belly out so I’m feeling great. … Once you find something that fits right, it is really fun to show off the bump.”

In an August 4 TikTok video, Gifford said her morning sickness used to last all day long. She experienced hormonal acne and fatigue leaving her “out of breath” in her first trimester.

Gifford also said she briefly struggled to enjoy food without feeling ill. “I just felt so gross that I didn’t want to eat,” she shared with her followers. “It was a lot.”

One person who has been by Gifford’s side through thick and thin is her fiancé. Engaged since May 2023, the couple participated in a pregnancy photo shoot together before announcing their news.

Away from the cameras, Sloneker, 24, has been making life a little bit easier for Gifford.

“He’s been absolutely amazing,” she gushed. “I loved to cook before pregnancy and being pregnant, I can’t do that. He’s been cooking and cleaning and he’s been amazing. I can’t wait for him to be a dad.”

As Gifford continues to document her life on social media, she hopes fans will be both entertained and inspired by her journey to motherhood. She also wants to remind her followers to “go after” what they want in order to live the life they dream of living.

“I always hoped that I could have a job that I love, fall in love and start a family,” she said. “When you’re younger, it seems like such a crazy dream but just go after it, work hard and pursue what you want.”