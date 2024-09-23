Prince Harry referenced his role as a father while discussing his advocacy work in Angola during an event supporting The HALO Trust.

“Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited [Angola],” Harry, 40, said during the event in New York City, which took place on Monday, September 23. “In those five years, I’ve become a father for the second time.”

Harry shares son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, with wife Meghan Markle.

“While you don’t need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines,” he continued.

Harry’s involvement in The HALO Trust allows him to continue his mother, Princess Diana’s legacy. The late Princess of Wales traveled to Angola in 1997 and famously walked through a minefield in the country. Harry took that same walk in 2019 — noting that the view looked very different.

Where Diana walked is now a “bustling vibrant town,” Harry said. There is also “The Diana Tree,” which marked the spot where the late royal family member was photographed standing in 1997.

“As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously and I think we all know how much she’d want us to finish this particular job,” he told the crowd. “We’re all here because we’re a band of True Believers fighting for a mine-free world.”

The goal of The HALO Trust is to help “war-torn communities recover,” per the organization’s website.

“When conflict ends, land is all too often littered with landmines and other dangerous explosives,” The HALO Trust explains. “Families live in fear and poverty. They can’t plant crops or graze cattle and day-to-day activities like getting to school and fetching water are fraught with risk. True peace doesn’t come until their land is safe.”

Harry looked relieved after taking the stage on Monday, listening to The HALO Trust CEO James Cowan speak highly of Diana as well.

The Duke of Sussex is in NYC attending various events to support his continued advocacy work during the United Nations Climate Summit. Earlier on Monday, Harry remembered his mother at the The Diana Awards, speaking highly of the winners, who were honored as young people who lead change through a range of initiatives.

“I applaud you for certainly, at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do, and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do,” Harry shared, in part. “I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys … all of the award winners.”