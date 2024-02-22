Priyanka Chopra is sharing an inside look into her daughter’s first-ever hike.

The Baywatch actress, 41, shared multiple rare photos that showcased her 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie’s first hike via Instagram on Wednesday, February 22. In some of the shots, Malti, who Chopra shares with husband Nick Jonas, can be seen walking along a bridge, cuddling with her mom and admiring a creek.

“The magic of nature. Her first hike,” the proud mom wrote as the caption. “She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day.”

Chopra and Jonas, who have been married for six years, first announced the arrival of their daughter in January 2022 via Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” read the statement on the actor and singer’s respective Instagram pages at the time.

The post also gave an explanation of their difficult birthing experience, which had their newborn spending 100 plus days in the NICU.

“Our little girl is finally home,” they continued in their post. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Chopra opened up about often being “overwhelmed” since stepping into motherhood during an October 2023 interview with People.

“I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make,” she explained. “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

“I look at [my daughter’s] smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far,’ ” she added. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”

For his part, Jonas has opened up about becoming a father to Malti on multiple occasions and also spoke about what it was like for his daughter to attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in January 2023.

“It’s a crazy thought,” Nick told Entertainment Tonight. “I think I even said something about hoping to come and embarrass her here some day. It’s a special thing and I think as parents, everything has a new meaning and has even more meaning, moments like this, especially.”