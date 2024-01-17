Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday with a trip to “Malti’s World.”

Jonas, 31, and Chopra Jonas, 41, hosted an Elmo-themed Sesame Street party for their daughter’s special day, sharing photos from the bash on Tuesday, January 16.

“Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️,” Jonas captioned his Instagram post, showing off a photo of Malti in an all-pink outfit and wearing heart-shaped sunglasses. In one picture, Chopra Jonas had her arms wrapped around her husband as they posed for the camera.

Guests included Joe Jonas, DNCE drummer Jack Lawless and Frankie Jonas, who posed with Elmo for a few photos. One sweet father-daughter moment showed Nick smiling behind Malti as she came face-to-face with the iconic red puppet.

Nick and his wife, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Malti in January 2022 via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple announced in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Following her birth, Malti spent 100 days in the NICU. Chopra Jonas detailed their little girl’s hospital stay when celebrating her first Mother’s Day.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the actress wrote in May 2022. “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

While Nick and Chopra Jonas initially kept their baby girl out of the public eye, they’ve both begun to give glimpses of their little family unit. Chopra Jonas told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2023 that “it takes a village” to raise their daughter, but she and Nick are making it work.

“I was raised by a working mother and father and … you just kind of [juggle everything],” she shared at the time. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti].”

Chopra Jonas admitted that she “had to reduce [her] pace” when it came to her career after becoming a mom.

“I cannot do as many things as I used to,” she explained. “Because I like to get home for bath time. I like to be there when she wakes up. Those are things that are important to me.”