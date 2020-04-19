Focused on family. Rachel McAdams is perfectly content spending her days with her loved ones, most especially her son.

The Notebook actress, 41, opened about quarantining with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, and their son, calling the 2-year-old tot a “welcome distraction” from the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday, April 16.

“That’s pretty much what I do … all the time,” McAdams said while appearing on Canada’s Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon, where she donated $10,000 to healthcare workers. “He’s so entertaining! I thought about, ‘Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family?’ You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun.”

The Spotlight actress went on to reveal that she and Linden, 39, are staying in the countryside where their son can enjoy a quiet life surrounded by nature.

“We live sort of out in the country, a little farm down the road, so we can go and look at the animals,” she dished. “We’ve been doing some planting, some okra — well, I mean, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day.”

McAdams has remained tight-lipped about her toddler — neither she nor Linden have publicly shared his name — but she has revealed that becoming a mother is “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.” Us Weekly confirmed in April 2018 that the Mean Girls star and the Dear John screenwriter had welcomed a son.

“[People say] your life is not your own any more, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person,” told The Sunday Times in November 2018. “I waited a long time [for motherhood]. It’s just how it happened. And I didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

She continued, “I want to keep his life private, even if mine isn’t. But I’m having more fun being a mum than I’ve ever had. Everything about it is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me. Even the tough days — there’s something delightful about them.”

McAdams also dished on her relationship with Linden at the time, telling the publication that she “just wanted to be with someone creative.”

“We live such a gypsy life as actors, so [it’s great] being with someone who can be on the road as well,” she added.

The Canada native and We Are Marshall screenwriter began dating in 2016.