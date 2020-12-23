Brave boy! Rachel Zoe’s 9-year-old son, Skyler, opened up about his recovery in a Tuesday, December 22, Instagram video.

“I am doing pretty well,” the little one said while sitting on a couch. “I could walk, I could run and I could go upside down. But besides that, my neck is a little sore, but I’m doing pretty well. I’m doing pretty good. Thank you, guys, for looking out for me.”

The designer, 49, called her and husband Rodger Berman‘s son’s progress “an actual miracle” in the caption, adding, “Sky is almost 100 percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago. I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is OK and stronger than ever.”

Skyler “felt bad” for worrying the New York native’s followers, she went on to write. “Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel,” the Rachel Zoe Project alum concluded. “To all the parents, please please hug your babies of any age extra tight from us today. Thank you again for your love we truly felt it deeply.”

Kate Hudson commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, while Jessica Alba wrote, “Oh, my god. Sky Sky — I still can’t process this. Watching your baby fall. Big hugs Rach and Roge — love you all.”

The update came one day after Zoe detailed her eldest son’s accident via Instagram. “So I don’t typically share like this, but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute,” the Living in Style author wrote on Monday, December 21. “The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up together with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

The George Washington University grad said that the fall “could have been easily prevented” since the operator should have noticed Skyler wasn’t securely on the lift “from the start” and Berman, also 52, was “screaming” for it to be stopped.

After a visit to the emergency room, Skyler was in “great spirits but sore and banged up a bit, but otherwise a brave champion,” Zoe wrote on her Instagram Story.

The couple are also the parents of son Kaius, 7, and celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.