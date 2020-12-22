So thankful! Rachel Zoe revealed that her 9-year-old son, Skyler, is recovering after suffering a massive fall while on a ski trip to Colorado.

“So I don’t typically share like this, but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute,” the designer, 49, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 21, alongside a photo of her child in the emergency room a day prior. “The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up together with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

The New York native, who shares Skyler and 7-year-old son Kaius with husband Rodger Berman, returned to social media a few hours later to give her followers an update on what happened. She explained that her eldest son fell 40 feet from a ski life on Sunday, December 20.

“[It] could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift,” the Zoe Report founder revealed. “Needless to say by a miracle and the ski patrol heroes, who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall, ultimately saved his life from what could have happened.”

After his ER visit, the Baby2Baby board member noted that Sky is in “great spirits but sore and banged up a bit, but otherwise a brave champion.”

She added that both she and her husband are “scarred for life” but the entire family is grateful for all the well wishes they’ve received.

“I have never felt more love from so many of you. Sky read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I,” Zoe wrote. “It means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way.”

The couple have been focused on the little things after their son safely made his way out of the hospital.

“Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice,” she concluded. “Hug your babies extra from us today.”

The former Rachel Zoe Project star also shared a video of Sky in his pajamas after the accident.

“Hi everyone. I’m OK, just sore,” the little one said in a clip on his mom’s Instagram Story. “To show you that I’m OK, I’m gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine, it’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine.”

Before traveling to Colorado, the family celebrated Kaius’ birthday with an at-home party.

“Even if it’s homeschool and the only classmate is your brother we tried to make an early birthday last day of school day feel special,” Zoe captioned an Instagram video of her two boys enjoying mini cakes and hugging.